12:45 PM 05:45 AM EST OCT 13, 2022 JLM 70°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Thousands gather for Priestly Blessing at Western Wall

Thousands gather at the Western Wall for the Priestly Blessing, occurring during Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles.

Newsrael News Desk 14:00 a day ago

This year, worshippers are also marking the end of the ‘shmita’, the year during which agricultural land lay fallow.

Source - i24/Youtube

 
 
Does the article interest you?
Comments
Selina 18:45 15 hours ago
Yah forever bless Israel!! 🍷🍇🫒 🇮🇱
Rhoda Wright 11:17 a day ago
Wonderful
0/200