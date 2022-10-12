This year, worshippers are also marking the end of the ‘shmita’, the year during which agricultural land lay fallow.
Source - i24/Youtube
WATCH: Thousands gather for Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
Thousands gather at the Western Wall for the Priestly Blessing, occurring during Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles.
Newsrael News Desk 14:00 a day ago
This year, worshippers are also marking the end of the ‘shmita’, the year during which agricultural land lay fallow.
