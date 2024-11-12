Ex-IDF soldier becomes first Republican in 50 years to win New York State Assembly seat in Long Island district

A former officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) became the first Republican to win a state assembly seat in northern Hempstead, Long Island in more than 50 years.

Daniel Norber narrowly defeated two-term Democratic incumbent Gina Silitti to capture the 16th District of the New York State Assembly.

The district encompasses most of Nassau County, an area which maintains a significant Jewish population.



Norber’s victory came amid a huge surge in support for Republican candidates across the country. US President-elect Donald Trump won the 16th District by over 2,000 votes, assisting Norber, a dual US-Israeli citizen, secure victory in his history-making down-ballot race.



The ex-IDF officer’s win also came in the midst of increasing antisemitism across the country.

In the year following the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7, Jewish families in Nassau County have reported being targeted with hate crimes.





In September, a Jewish family in Nassau County alleged that a suspect urinated on their front door and yelled antisemitic slurs.

Months earlier in April, county officials denounced antisemitic graffiti which covered the faces of hostages taken captive by Hamas during the Oct. 7 onslaught.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is Jewish, has also accused Civil Service Employees Association Local 830, an 8,000-member local union, of antisemitism for distributing flyers depicting him with devil horns.

Silitti, Norber’s opponent, found herself in hot water with the local Jewish community after one of her staffers bashed Israel on social media.

“She wasn’t sensitive to what was going on. I felt she was out of touch,” Norber, 45, told the New York Post.

Moreover, his grandparents endured the Holocaust and his mother ran away from communism in the Soviet Union.

Norber was also on the ground in Israel during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks with his wife and four kids.

“It was the worst atrocity to Jews since the Holocaust. Israel is not the same anymore,” Norber said, according to the Post.

Norber has also touted a series of policies which would likely bolster Jewish safety in Nassau County.





In the New York State Assembly, he aims to implement a statewide mask ban with the goal of preventing anonymity during protests — a popular tactic employed by activists during anti-Israel demonstrations to hid their identity.

The lawmaker also wants to repeal cashless bail, with the intention of reducing the number of violent criminals on the streets.



Image - WIN-X-screenshot