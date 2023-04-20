Netanyahu government in special meeting in Sderot

"Today we held a special government meeting in Sderot and brought great news to Sderot and surrounding Gaza: an investment of NIS 1.6 billion in the development and upgrading of public space, strengthening education and empowering young people, strengthening the local economy, increasing the preparedness of the Authority for emergencies, and more.

Thanks to our actions over the years, also in infrastructure (railways and roads), construction of thousands of housing units, doubling of industrial zones, financial assistance to citizens and benefits - Israeli citizens are arriving en masse in the surrounding settlements.

Since 2014 - thanks to the "Tzuk Eitan" operation and after that when we neutralized the tunnel weapons of Hamas - there has been a jump in the growth of the Israeli population in the Gaza Strip - 70% more than the impressive population growth in the State of Israel.

We will continue to build and develop the settlements surrounding Gaza, Israel, and strengthen the State of Israel.