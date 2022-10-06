Israel’s next lunar landings planned for 2025

Israeli space development organization SpaceIL plans a double landing on the Moon in 2025, aiming to continue in orbit for five years as a platform for science education activities.

SpaceIL cofounder and deputy CEO Kfir Damari reports that SpaceIL has chosen Beresheet 2’s landing sensors and navigation system — vision-based landing sensor algorithms from Lulav Space on a radiation-hardened computing platform from Ramon.Space – for the challenging two landings on both sides of the Moon.



Image - SpaceIL