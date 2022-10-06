05:34 AM 10:34 PM EST OCT 7, 2022 JLM 65°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel’s next lunar landings planned for 2025

Lulav Space’s landing sensor suite, powered by Ramon.Space’s space computing platform, selected for SpaceIL’s Beresheet 2 lunar missions.

Israel 21C 15:00 15 hours ago

Israeli space development organization SpaceIL plans a double landing on the Moon in 2025, aiming to continue in orbit for five years as a platform for science education activities.

SpaceIL cofounder and deputy CEO Kfir Damari reports that SpaceIL has chosen Beresheet 2’s landing sensors and navigation system — vision-based landing sensor algorithms from Lulav Space on a radiation-hardened computing platform from Ramon.Space – for the challenging two landings on both sides of the Moon.

Image - SpaceIL

Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200