APR 10, 2025 JLM 51°F 03:14 AM 08:14 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: Most Israelis fear Oct.7-style massacre could happen in Judea and Samaria

More than two in three Israeli Jews fear Palestinian terrorists based in the biblical heartland could commit such a bloodbath

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 12:20 PM

(Feb. 21, 2025 / JNS) More than two in three Israeli Jews fear that Palestinian terrorists based in Judea and Samaria could launch a significant terrorist attack similar to Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre near the Gaza Strip, according to a poll the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs published this week.

The survey, which was conducted by the Lazar Research Institute and was first published in Hebrew on Tuesday, surveyed a representative sample of some 700 Israelis—Arabs and Jews—between Feb. 11 and 13.

Sixty-eight percent of the Jewish respondents have concerns about a large-scale terrorist attack emanating from Judea and Samaria, while a quarter of the state’s Arab minority fear this scenario.

The JCFA poll also found that, in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre, 67% of Israeli citizens oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state along the country’s pre-1967 borders. Three-fourths of Jews are against creating a “Palestine,” while 16% of Arab Israelis declared they oppose the move.

“The survey suggests that, for most Israelis, the fear of another attack is not just a far-fetched scenario, but a tangible threat that must be taken into account in formulating a clear strategy to ensure the security of [Israeli] residents,” the Jerusalem-based think tank commented.

In September, Israeli authorities filed an indictment against a member of a terrorist squad based in Jenin who planned to infiltrate Israeli civilian communities in Samaria and carry out an Oct. 7, 2023-style massacre.

The indictment accused Osama Bani Fadl and other terrorist operatives of making serious preparations for a mass slaughter targeting Jewish residents of Samaria, including by infiltrating towns with vehicles.

The terrorist cell reportedly also planned attacks inside the town of Ma’ale Efraim in the Jordan Valley, and a drive-by shooting and car bombing at the gas station outside Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria, a location that was targeted twice by Palestinian terrorists over the past two years.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Monday.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 3,668 instances of rock-throwing, 843 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 671 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 526 explosive charges, 364 cases of arson and 179 terrorist shootings.

The rescue group also recorded 37 attempted or successful stabbings, 36 bottles of paint being thrown at vehicles and 19 Palestinian car-ramming attacks, including 12 that caused injuries to Israelis.

The report noted that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) last year foiled more than a thousand major attacks in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

On Jan. 21, Israeli forces launched “Operation Iron Wall,” which seeks to neutralize the threat posed by terrorist hotbeds such as Jenin and Tulkarem in northern Samaria. The ongoing counter-terror raids mark a change in Jerusalem’s security strategy, Defense Minister Israel Katz has stressed.

“We will not allow the arms of the Iranian octopus and radical Sunni Islam to endanger the lives of the residents and establish an eastern terrorist front against the State of Israel,” Katz said on Jan. 22, vowing, “We will strike hard at the arms of the octopus until they are severed.”

Photo: Palestinian terrorists in Jenin    Use according to Section 27 A

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle 5 hours ago
That's why the Kneset should remove the Arabs out of Judea and Samaria or any other place in Israel 🇮🇱. I can't stand them or hear them. I want them gone
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
No kidding is really army. He is always asleep.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" American Jihad Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Stories from "Swords of Iron" USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah THE KEDAR DAILY Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran