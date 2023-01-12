11:43 PM 04:43 PM EST JAN 13, 2023 JLM 48°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Written records of Biblical KING DAVID discovered by researchers!

The text contains allusions to the Israelite god as well as the "House of David" and the "Altar of David." However, until today, scholars could not be entirely sure that these references to King David were being correctly deciphered.

Newsrael News Desk 01:30 a day ago

The Mesha Stele, also called the Moabite Stone, is a basalt stone slab that has provided historians and linguists with the largest source of the Moabite language to date. Researchers have only now been able to verify with a considerable degree of certainty that the stele contains explicit references to King David. 

The stele was discovered in fragments in 1868 roughly 15 miles east of the Dead Sea and currently resides in the Louvre museum in Paris. While it was damaged in 1869, a paper-mache impression of the inscription was captured before the damage occurred.

The slab is etched with a lengthy account of King Mesha of Moab going to war with Israel. The events described correspond, albeit imprecisely, with a similar account in 2 Kings chapter 3. 

Source: Jerusalem Post

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Jenny Ohayon 03:05 19 hours ago
Why are linguists now more certain about what the stone says?
Linda Trollinger 00:56 21 hours ago
Awesome
Suzanne Aladjem 00:14 21 hours ago
More proof of King David’s existence
Joe Lanyadoo 00:10 a day ago
Those are the original Hebrew letters. The writing of god. Those actually todays Latin letters upside down or sideways Theoriginoflanguage.com
Jeanne Ferguson 23:47 a day ago
Fascinating
0/200