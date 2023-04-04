Foreign Ministry Israel drops actress as envoy over criticism of judicial reform plan

INN reports that an Israeli actress tapped by the Israeli government to serve as a special envoy has been fired after she spoke out publicly against the judicial reform plan.

Noa Tishby, who was appointed last year as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel, announced Sunday afternoon that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had fired her from the position.

“It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.”

Tishby said that while she was not given a reason for the loss of her title as envoy, she strongly suspects it is tied to her recent public comments against the judicial overhaul.

“It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government's ‘judicial reform policy.’ But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion.”

“When I accepted the Special Envoy position from former Foreign Minister Lapid, I did so because the threat to Jews around the world is as significant today as any other point since the Holocaust, and the risks to Israel are as great today as they have been since our nation's birth. As an advocate for justice and equality, I felt an obligation to stand with the many others united in the fight against hate.”



