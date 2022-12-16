03:22 AM 08:22 PM EST DEC 17, 2022 JLM 56°F
Breaking: Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers

Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said.

Newsrael News Desk 12:30 15 hours ago

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said two people had been detained and were believed to be the perpetrators of the blast. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Kurdish, leftist, and Islamist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.

Source Ynet/Photo Reuters

Jeanne Ferguson 14:00 11 hours ago
God bless the Kurds 🙏
