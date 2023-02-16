Israel, US signal unprecedented cooperation in military preparations against Iran

On Jan. 26, the historic five-day joint Israeli-American military exercise called “Juniper Oak” came to an end. The exercise saw unprecedented levels of cooperation between the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for the Middle East, and the Israel Defense Forces.

“Juniper Oak” tested Israeli-American readiness and boosted the operational connection between the two militaries to enable them to deal with “regional threats,” according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, but the intended target audience for this message seems to have been Iran.

“While the United States understands the difficulties in renewing the nuclear agreement [with Iran], the Israelis abandoned the idea of enforcing a red line on Iran’s nuclear program, that was based on enriching 250 kilograms of 20 percent-enriched uranium, which Netanyahu had formerly marked out during a United Nations speech in 2012,” he said.

Iran has responded to significant military threats in the past by taking a step back, particularly when that threat comes from the United States, he argued. Examples include canceling a plan to mine the Straits of Hormuz in 2003 following American threats, and holding off on nuclear breakthrough between 2013 and 2015, following Israel’s threat to act in 2012.

“They take real threats seriously when they see them,” said Kuperwasser.

Nevertheless, today, Iran has enriched sufficient levels of uranium to the 20 percent and 60 percent level to produce five nuclear warheads, if enriched further and if other aspects of the nuclear program are completed.

“It is unclear how long it would take them to reach launchable bombs. The consensus is two years, but I believe it is less because I think that the Iranians are conducting simulations [of nuclear breakthrough],” said Kuperwasser.

“Some of what they are doing is public, such as metal uranium production. We also know that in the past, they conducted secret activity, like the undisclosed nuclear sites that were active before 2003. We only found out about this in 2018 [following the Mossad’s raid on the Iranian nuclear archive],” he noted.

Israel has the ability to act alone if necessary, said Kuperwasser, and has been developing this capability for the past 18 years.

“If Israel gets the impression that Americans will not do anything, it could happen. It’s not the best scenario, but it’s not unreasonable either,” he added.