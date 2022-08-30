Iran is pressing ahead with its rollout of an upgrade to its advanced uranium enrichment program, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters on Monday showed, even as the West awaits Iran's response on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal.
Diplomats say the IR-6 is its most advanced model, far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1 - the only one the deal lets it enrich with.
Iran steps up underground uranium enrichment
IAEA reports to its members that three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges have been brought online at the underground facility.
