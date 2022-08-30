10:18 PM 03:18 PM EST AUG 30, 2022
Iran steps up underground uranium enrichment

IAEA reports to its members that three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges have been brought online at the underground facility.

Reuters News 10:00 9 hours ago
Image Source: Dretch

Iran is pressing ahead with its rollout of an upgrade to its advanced uranium enrichment program, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters on Monday showed, even as the West awaits Iran's response on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal.

Diplomats say the IR-6 is its most advanced model, far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1 - the only one the deal lets it enrich with.


Comments
Susan 17:19 2 hours ago
USA cannot allow this, it is a grave mistake to support someone who wants you dead, it is unbelievable just like alot of people are saying
Susan 17:17 2 hours ago
Somebody please wake up the president, he has heard both sides
Tony Pettitt 13:38 6 hours ago
Even though Iran is ramping up nuclear Uranium￼ the Biden administration is still trying to make a deal. How incompetent can one administration get, while throwing caution to the wind unbelievable!!!!
