Israeli Biomed company named one of 3 top startups in world

Matricelf, the Israeli regenerative medicine company developing a first-of-its-kind implant to treat spinal paralysis, placed third in the 2022 Startup World Cup in San Francisco.

The world’s biggest startup competition, the Startup World Cup is sponsored by Silicon Valley-based Pegasus Venture Capital fund. This year’s event attracted some 17,000 applicants from about 70 geographical regions.

Matricelf beat out 50 companies to make it into the finals and was the only Israeli startup in the top 10. The others were from Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, United States, United Kingdom, China and Mexico.