15 years to the IAF bombing of Syrian nuclear reactor

A new document only released today reveals: IDF Intelligence estimated 5 years before the bombing that Syria was building a nuclear reactor

Walla! News 07:30 07.09.2022 2 days ago

To mark the 15th anniversary of the "Outside the Box" operation in which the Deir ez-Zor reactor was destroyed, the IDF published an intelligence document from 2002 in which it was assessed that Syria is trying to promote a strategic project whose content is not yet known.

The Syrian nuclear reactor in Deir ez-Zor was bombed on September 6, 2007 by warplanes, in combination with a complex intelligence and operational effort which removed the nuclear threat to the State of Israel and the entire region. 

