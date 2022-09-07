15 years to the IAF bombing of Syrian nuclear reactor

To mark the 15th anniversary of the "Outside the Box" operation in which the Deir ez-Zor reactor was destroyed, the IDF published an intelligence document from 2002 in which it was assessed that Syria is trying to promote a strategic project whose content is not yet known.

The Syrian nuclear reactor in Deir ez-Zor was bombed on September 6, 2007 by warplanes, in combination with a complex intelligence and operational effort which removed the nuclear threat to the State of Israel and the entire region.