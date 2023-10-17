07:22 AM 12:22 AM EST OCT 18, 2023 JLM 59°F
Israel eliminates arch Hamas terrorist Fuad Abu Bituhan

Fouad Abu Butihan, who is in charge of the crossings, was killed in an attack on his home in the Nusairat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Newsrael News Desk 15:30 16 hours ago

Israel continues to target Hamas and their leadership for their heinous jihad crimes against the Jewish state.

Comments
Hiram Moran 01:17 3 hours ago
Goodbye evil dick head and good riddance
Lee Field 00:50 4 hours ago
What took you so long kol hacovod
Dick Puter 20:45 8 hours ago
Hell has enlarged itself to receive yet another deceived son of Abraham. The cousins continue to hate & kill each other at every turn. Rejecting Yeshua Homashiach only empowers Hamas.
Alma Deleon 18:23 10 hours ago
Good
Johnandtoni Miller 15:54 12 hours ago
Great job!
John Ross 15:29 13 hours ago
Not good enough his death was fast you have to capture these guys Hamas and torture them tortured them very slowly over a year until they can’t live anymore. Slow torture I can help.
15:07 13 hours ago
Live by the sword, die by the sword. There’s no sympathy for the devil.
Jim Luney 14:57 13 hours ago
Excellent some good news he's got his virgins I hope he's very 😊
Isa Sala 14:22 14 hours ago
Great news!! 💪🏻💪🏻🇮🇱
Heather Redden 13:17 15 hours ago
Evil 👿 finds glory in their shame
Rey Rivero 12:54 15 hours ago
Excellent news
Murray Levine 12:41 16 hours ago
Too bad that he wasn’t killed a month ago with all of his buddies
Rolf Storz 12:32 16 hours ago
Excellent update and good news👍
