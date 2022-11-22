Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities

Moscow's response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities. Zelensky said that Russian rockets had knocked out half of the country's power capacity.

Millions of Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts - a daily occurrence across the country - at least until the end of March, the head of a primary energy provider said on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged people to conserve power, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north, and Odesa in the Black Sea.