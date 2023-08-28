WATCH: Israeli forces arrested 16 wanted terrorists throughout Judea & Samaria

In the villages of Tarkomia, Arora, Balata, and Beit, in the city of Hebron, and in the Balata refugee camp, the forces arrested ten wanted persons. During the operation in Arora, a Carlo-type weapon was located and confiscated. In the activity of the forces in the refugee camp in Lata, gunshots were heard in the area, and in the activity in the village of Lata, suspects threw stones at the forces, in addition, in the activity in the village of Beitat, suspects threw stones at the forces and an airsoft gun was found. During the operation in Hebron, the forces located and confiscated parts of weapons and ammunition.

In the city of Bethlehem, in the village of Abu Dis, in the village of Beit Rima, and in the El Aida refugee camp, the forces arrested six more wanted persons. During the activity in the city of Bethlehem, suspects threw stones at the forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations, In addition during the activity in the village of Abu Dis, suspects threw stones at the forces, and a military vehicle was slightly damaged.



Source - IDF/Telegram