Herzog addresses EU Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the European Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, held annually on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Herzog delivered the main speech at a special session attended by lawmakers and Shoah survivors.

Herzog arrived on Wednesday morning in Brussels, where he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and King Philippe.

In their meeting, the presidents discussed Israel-E.U. relations, which find expression in extensive and comprehensive collaborations in trade, agriculture, tourism and aviation, as well as R&D and culture, and ways to deepen cooperation in additional fields, such as energy, food security, climate and more.

“The European Union is a very important element in our lives, and it is a potential strategic partner for Israel in so many ways, and we are real potential strategic partners for Europe in so many ways,” said Herzog. “We have common challenges, we have so much to share in doing good for the world, and there are so many issues that we can work together on toward resolving and helping humanity at large,” he said.

Herzog also addressed the Iranian threat: “One of the main challenges that we are faced with, and I think it is clear now that Europe is faced with, is the fact that Iran is in Europe. Iran is fighting Ukrainian citizens by supplying drones and lethal weapons, endangering the world by rushing toward nuclear capabilities, killing and torturing its own citizens, and we believe it is about time that Europe take a very firm stance on Iran as it is a challenge not only to Israel, the region, the Middle East, but also to Europe and the world.”

Later Thursday, Herzog will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives of the alliance whom he will brief on Israel’s strategic situation.