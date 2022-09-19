Senior Iran commander in Syria killed

The website "Al-Khabour" - Al-Khabour reported that the commander of the "Syed Al-Shohda Brigades" militia of the "Iranian Revolutionary Guards", "Hajj Askar", was killed along with two others when an explosive device detonated under his car on the road east of Deir ez-Zor, yesterday at two o'clock in the afternoon.

The site added that "Haj Askar" was the commander in charge of all the camps of the Iranian militias operating in Deir ez-Zor, and he is close to a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards called "Haj Abbas", who appointed him to this position.