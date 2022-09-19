03:22 PM 08:22 AM EST SEP 21, 2022 JLM 75°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Senior Iran commander in Syria killed

A senior leader of the Iranian militia was killed along with his companions yesterday, Sunday, September 18, after his car was attacked in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

The Nziv Report 22:00 19.09.2022 2 days ago

The website "Al-Khabour" - Al-Khabour reported that the commander of the "Syed Al-Shohda Brigades" militia of the "Iranian Revolutionary Guards", "Hajj Askar", was killed along with two others when an explosive device detonated under his car on the road east of Deir ez-Zor, yesterday at two o'clock in the afternoon.

The site added that "Haj Askar" was the commander in charge of all the camps of the Iranian militias operating in Deir ez-Zor, and he is close to a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards called "Haj Abbas", who appointed him to this position.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Pamela Hackner 20:50 19.09.2022 2 days ago
Yeheskel I don't think there are any left . They forget that 72 Mother in Law's come with them, if they thought about that they would not be too keen to go there.
Leonardo Valero 19:30 19.09.2022 2 days ago
I E. D I EL. DIABLO LO. TIENE EN HELL
Yeheskel Sharbani 19:17 19.09.2022 2 days ago
Good for him. He is going to have 72 …..
Jeane Frady 19:14 19.09.2022 2 days ago
An IED?? Pay backs!!!
0/200