Senators demand Biden pull taxpayer funding for anti-Israel initiative

As a policy matter, it is wholly unacceptable for the State Department to fund NGOs to delegitimize and isolate Israel.”

Senate Republican foreign policy leaders are demanding the Biden administration pull nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding for groups to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip—an effort that the senators say is fueling a “new anti-Semitism.”

The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) announced in March it will pay nonprofit groups up to $987,654 to “strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza,” according to a grant notice first posted online in February.

Source: Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon