25 May, 2022 04:45
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Biden Administration Foreign Policy
Senators demand Biden pull taxpayer funding for anti-Israel initiative
Newsrael News Desk 05:00 a day ago

As a policy matter, it is wholly unacceptable for the State Department to fund NGOs to delegitimize and isolate Israel.”

Senate Republican foreign policy leaders are demanding the Biden administration pull nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding for groups to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip—an effort that the senators say is fueling a “new anti-Semitism.”

The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) announced in March it will pay nonprofit groups up to $987,654 to “strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza,” according to a grant notice first posted online in February.

Source: Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon

# Biden Administration # Antony Blinken
Linda Erhardt 07:38 21 hours ago
I pray Biden does this. The money is being used to pay terrorist to kill Israel Jews. Disgusting !!!!!!!!
FRANZISKA SCHMID 07:03 a day ago
Hello. This is FRANZISKA SCHMID, I am 79 years old. I am suffering from a serious illness that condemns me to death, and I want to donate 650.00€ to an honest person. [email protected]
John Ross 06:06 a day ago
What abuses idiots?? Do United States did worse to Native Americans! The Muslims in Israel kill attack Israelis and Israel Hass to defend itself!!!
Henry Lee 05:12 a day ago
Nonprofit organization in Israel must not take sides.Evidences of abuses must be recorded. Surely the Palestinians themselves are not angels. You have my support.
0 /200
Website By