Christian relics found when restoring ancient Iraq church ISIS destroyed

The church, like the city of Mosul where it stands, has seen its share of war and destruction throughout its history.

Laborers doing restoration work at the historic Syriac Orthodox Mar Thomas Church in Mosul which was severely damaged by ISIS, have uncovered some one dozen ancient relics and parchments belonging to several saints.

According to a report in PIME AsiaNews, a news agency of the Catholic Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, six stone containers with Aramaic inscriptions of saints and several manuscripts in Syriac and Aramaic languages were found.

Source: Jerusalem Post