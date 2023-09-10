Israel Gears Up to Send Aid to Quake-Stricken Morocco

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Atlas Mountains southwest of Marrakech and measured 6.8 on the Richter scale. More than 2,0000 have been killed, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry. The number is expected climb as rescue workers reach isolated areas.

“Following the tragic earthquake in Morocco, the Prime Minister has instructed all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area,” said a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Saturday night.

“The people of Israel extend their hands to our friends, the people of Morocco, at this difficult time and pray for their well-being. We will help in any way we can,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed the Israel Defense Forces “to prepare to provide immediate emergency assistance via the rescue bodies in the Home Front Command.”

However, the search and rescue teams and humanitarian relief delegations were waiting for a response from Moroccan officials before leaving Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that so far, there are no reports of Israeli casualties, adding that it is working to contact with over 50 missing Israelis in Morocco to ensure their safety.

The ministry also said that Israeli consul in Rabat Dorit Avidani has been dispatched to the western Moroccan region to assess needs.

Israel and Morocco normalized relations in December 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. In July, Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which has paved the way for Morocco to upgrade its liaison office in Tel Aviv to an embassy.

An estimated one million Israelis are either from Morocco or are of Moroccan descent. Approximately 3,000 Jews currently live in the North African country.

Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed El Jechtimi