07:18 PM 12:18 PM EST NOV 29, 2022 JLM 55°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF says Judea and Samaria raids foiled some 500 terror attacks over past year

According to the IDF, the army has arrested more than 2,500 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria since late March, following a series of deadly attacks. The attacks have left 31 people in Israel and the West Bank dead since the start of the year, including several soldiers.

Newsrael News Desk 02:30 17 hours ago

The IDF said that of 3,000 individual arrest operations, 550 involved special forces. At least 250 weapons and NIS 2.7 million ($785,000) in cash allegedly intended for terror was seized in the operations.

The IDF recorded at least 281 shooting attacks and attempts against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the West Bank this year, compared to just 91 last year.

According to the PA, 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. The IDF says many of them were killed while carrying out attacks or during fierce clashes with security forces amid the near-nightly raids.

Source TOI/ Photo Israel Defense Forces

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Selina 02:21 15 hours ago
May the Lord's peace continually be with the families who have lost loved ones.🕯 May the strength and power of the Almighty continue to be with the IDF. 🕎✡️✝️
0/200