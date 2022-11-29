IDF says Judea and Samaria raids foiled some 500 terror attacks over past year

The IDF said that of 3,000 individual arrest operations, 550 involved special forces. At least 250 weapons and NIS 2.7 million ($785,000) in cash allegedly intended for terror was seized in the operations.

The IDF recorded at least 281 shooting attacks and attempts against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the West Bank this year, compared to just 91 last year.

According to the PA, 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. The IDF says many of them were killed while carrying out attacks or during fierce clashes with security forces amid the near-nightly raids.

Source TOI/ Photo Israel Defense Forces