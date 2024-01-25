JAN 26, 2024 JLM 49°F 03:04 AM 08:04 PM EST
WATCH: The Underground Compound Where Hamas Held Hostages

IDF soldiers operated in a tunnel located at the heart of a civilian area in Khan Yunis that was used to hold about 20 hostages at different times.

IDF Spokesperson 8:30 AM

The tunnel was about 830 meters long and about 20 meters deep. Some of the hostages held there were released and some are still being held in Gaza.

When the soldiers reached the tunnel, the hostages had already been moved to another location.

This tunnel, under Khan Yunis, was part of Hamas' branching underground tunnel network.

At the end of the examination, the tunnel was destroyed.

Comments
Heather Redden 12 hours ago
UNBELIEVABLE…colored tiles… not for the hostages… and roaches🪳do not need of deserve that luxury… oh wait… nothing like that in hell🔥better repent for real😳
Steve Jensen 16 hours ago
Where did these subhuman Hamas-Palestinian terrorists put the massive amounts of soil for 500 kms tunnels, & Israel couldn’t detect all that soil. Geez, how f*cking lax!!!!
Selina 18 hours ago
The Gazans need to protest against Hamas every day for the release of the hostages so that everyone can go home!!
John Whitcombe 18 hours ago
Try and locate the head of the snake.. once he is caught.. they will get the others .. someone will do Dob them in ..
John Whitcombe 19 hours ago
We will find them .. May the Lord ✝️🕊️ direct the IDF to where they located… don’t give up..
