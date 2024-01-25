WATCH: The Underground Compound Where Hamas Held Hostages
IDF soldiers operated in a tunnel located at the heart of a civilian area in Khan Yunis that was used to hold about 20 hostages at different times.
IDF Spokesperson 8:30 AM
The tunnel was about 830 meters long and about 20 meters deep. Some of the hostages held there were released and some are still being held in Gaza.
When the soldiers reached the tunnel, the hostages had already been moved to another location.
This tunnel, under Khan Yunis, was part of Hamas' branching underground tunnel network.
At the end of the examination, the tunnel was destroyed.
Does the article interest you?