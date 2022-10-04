Thousands of Jews gathered at the Western Wall on Monday to say selichot, penitential prayers, on the night before Yom Kippur.
WATCH: Powerful selichot prayers at Western Wall night before Yom Kippur
The chazzan leads chants and the shofar sounds for the tens of thousands gathered at the holy site at this special time of year for Jews.
Newsrael News Desk 14:00 04.10.2022 2 days ago
Thousands of Jews gathered at the Western Wall on Monday to say selichot, penitential prayers, on the night before Yom Kippur.
Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200
Subscribe to our Newsletter