07:53 AM 12:53 AM EST OCT 6, 2022 JLM 66°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Powerful selichot prayers at Western Wall night before Yom Kippur

The chazzan leads chants and the shofar sounds for the tens of thousands gathered at the holy site at this special time of year for Jews.

Newsrael News Desk 14:00 04.10.2022 2 days ago

Thousands of Jews gathered at the Western Wall on Monday to say selichot, penitential prayers, on the night before Yom Kippur.


Does the article interest you?
Comments
Claudia-Elena VESA 07:21 a day ago
I PRAY THAT ALL JEWS BECOME YESHUA HAMASCHIAH IN THEY HEART.JOHN 3 16-18 AMEN ROMANS 10 8-17 AMEN ISAIAH 53 BARUCH HABA BSHEM ADONAI 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱
Tony Pettitt 20:20 04.10.2022 a day ago
Jesus died to cover our sins once and for all. All you have to do is believe in JOHN 3:16
C & 12:53 04.10.2022 2 days ago
Awesome!!! Hallelujah!!! YAHWEH REIGNS SUPREME FOREVER!!! 🥰🙏🙌🔥🔥🔥💥🎉
0/200