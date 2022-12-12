03:21 PM 08:21 AM EST DEC 14, 2022 JLM 61°F
Legendary Israeli Air Force pilot Danny Shapira dies at 98

Shapira, A member of the Israeli Air Force, a virtuoso of the Spitfire, and Stuka, a flight artist with international momentum. A combat pilot in Israel's wars, a chief experimental pilot of the aviation industry, who left behind a daughter and two pilot sons, one of whom continued his path as an experimental pilot in the IAF.

Israel Defense Magazine 15:30 12.12.2022 2 days ago

 In 1966, an Iraqi combat pilot defected to Israel in a Mig-21 fighter jet. Shapira was the first person to meet with him. The two spoke briefly, and Shapira then took off in the foreign aircraft, in which everything was written exclusively in Russian.
The Israeli Air Force honored the memory of Dani Shapira and his contribution to the State of Israel at a special ceremony at the Hatzerim base.

Comments
Selina 18:33 12.12.2022 2 days ago
May he rest in peace.🕯
Tuin Boon 17:06 12.12.2022 2 days ago
Shapira’s name is and will be remembered
RaeKat 1967 13:40 12.12.2022 2 days ago
Now you're in the arms of the Almighty..rest on peace and enjoy your new wings!
