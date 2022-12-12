Legendary Israeli Air Force pilot Danny Shapira dies at 98

In 1966, an Iraqi combat pilot defected to Israel in a Mig-21 fighter jet. Shapira was the first person to meet with him. The two spoke briefly, and Shapira then took off in the foreign aircraft, in which everything was written exclusively in Russian.
The Israeli Air Force honored the memory of Dani Shapira and his contribution to the State of Israel at a special ceremony at the Hatzerim base.
Shapira, A member of the Israeli Air Force, a virtuoso of the Spitfire, and Stuka, a flight artist with international momentum. A combat pilot in Israel's wars, a chief experimental pilot of the aviation industry, who left behind a daughter and two pilot sons, one of whom continued his path as an experimental pilot in the IAF.
In 1966, an Iraqi combat pilot defected to Israel in a Mig-21 fighter jet. Shapira was the first person to meet with him. The two spoke briefly, and Shapira then took off in the foreign aircraft, in which everything was written exclusively in Russian.