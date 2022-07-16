16 Jul, 2022 07:12
Abraham Accords
Netanyahu welcomes Saudi decision
Newsrael News Desk 08:00 a day ago

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to open airspace to Israel: "Two years ago we laid the foundations for normalization with Saudi Arabia when we allowed direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi over Saudi Arabia."

"I congratulate the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, on his decision to expand Israeli flights over Saudi Arabia," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account. Saudi Arabia."

"We have also worked to allow direct flights between Israel and Mecca for the Arab citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Source: Channel 14 News - Photo: Flash90

Pamela Hackner 10:16 21 hours ago
Israel must bring elections forward to get rid of our terrible government. We need Bibi back quickly to save Erez Yisroel. Surely people have realised the mistake of voting for this goverment.
