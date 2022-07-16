Netanyahu welcomes Saudi decision

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to open airspace to Israel: "Two years ago we laid the foundations for normalization with Saudi Arabia when we allowed direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi over Saudi Arabia."

"I congratulate the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, on his decision to expand Israeli flights over Saudi Arabia," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account. Saudi Arabia."

"We have also worked to allow direct flights between Israel and Mecca for the Arab citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Source: Channel 14 News - Photo: Flash90