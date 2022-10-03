02:03 AM 07:03 PM EST OCT 4, 2022 JLM 67°F
Over 40K Ukrainian and 24K Russian immigrants arrived

The Immigration and Absorption Ministry bracing for further influx; government approves 9 million shekels for immediate housing, education and healthcare needs,

Newsrael News Desk 13:00 13 hours ago

Ynet reports that there are currently 17,000 requests to immigrate from Russian citizens, being processed and a further 60,000 are eligible to immigrate according to the Law of Return. 

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image -Flash90

Comments
Patsy Webb 12:50 10 hours ago
Israel must look to the west to see what has happened to them because of immigration everybody deserves a wonderful opportunity with the same God
Jeanne Ferguson 10:23 13 hours ago
Getting as bad as the USA.
Rhoda Wright 10:18 13 hours ago
Wow … Thats is a LOT of people at one time coming !
