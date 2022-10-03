Ynet reports that there are currently 17,000 requests to immigrate from Russian citizens, being processed and a further 60,000 are eligible to immigrate according to the Law of Return.
Over 40K Ukrainian and 24K Russian immigrants arrived
The Immigration and Absorption Ministry bracing for further influx; government approves 9 million shekels for immediate housing, education and healthcare needs,
