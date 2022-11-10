10:16 AM 03:16 AM EST NOV 12, 2022 JLM 63°F
Elite Units of the IDF: Alpinist Unit

Among the reserve units in the IDF, there is a reserve unit that specializes in an unexpected field: the Alpinist unit. These combat soldiers specialize in combat and training in snow and low temperatures. They use special equipment and transportation tools for navigating (among them the snowmobiles) around Mount Hermon, in northern Israel.

IDF Spokesperson 19:30 10.11.2022 2 days ago

Mount Hermon, with its many peaks and fortifications, has always been a strategic asset; it is sometimes referred to as the “eyes of the country.” The fighters' mission is to provide protection from attacks or terrorist activity from Syria or Lebanon.

The mountain constitutes a different kind of challenge that demands different capabilities from other regular army units. The unit, therefore, undergoes training and among other skills, the unit specializes in immunity and resilience to nature, maneuverability and coping with extreme situations, and deep recognition of the terrain during warm and cold weather. 

 

Comments
Rhoda Wright 06:47 an hour ago
I Think that’s wonderful , protecting all of Israel & being capable of all terrains & weather💗🇮🇱
