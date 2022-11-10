Elite Units of the IDF: Alpinist Unit

Mount Hermon, with its many peaks and fortifications, has always been a strategic asset; it is sometimes referred to as the “eyes of the country.” The fighters' mission is to provide protection from attacks or terrorist activity from Syria or Lebanon.

The mountain constitutes a different kind of challenge that demands different capabilities from other regular army units. The unit, therefore, undergoes training and among other skills, the unit specializes in immunity and resilience to nature, maneuverability and coping with extreme situations, and deep recognition of the terrain during warm and cold weather.