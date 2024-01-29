JAN 30, 2024 JLM 45°F 09:35 AM 02:35 AM EST
Israeli military, home front, prepare for Hezbollah escalation

Jerusalem, 28 January, 2024 (TPS) -- Israel’s military and home front prepared for an escalation of Hezbollah rocket fire on Sunday.

TPS News Agency 29.01.2024

The Israel Defense Forces held several drills in the north preparing troops for combat in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain.

“Despite the winter weather, the rain, the mud and the fog, and after 113 days of defending the northern border, this week we carried out a series of difficult and complex exercises to strengthen the Brigade’s readiness,” said Lt.-Col. (res.) Yehuda.

On the home front, a multi-system emergency exercise has been taking place in Kiryat Ono, in the Tel Aviv area since the morning hours. The drill simulates the collapse of buildings in a heavy Hezbollah barrage and blocked roads.

The exercise combined rescue units of the military’s Home Front Command, command and control positions in an underground pit, and drones with the involvement of Kiryat Ono Mayor Israel Gal throughout the day.

Also on Sunday morning, Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military sites in the towns of Zibqin and Houla in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery also struck other areas in southern Lebanon to remove a threat, the Israeli military said.

Comments
[Anonymous] 03:56 29.01.2024 a day ago
calamity will befall them to search for light. Be patient.
[Anonymous] 03:56 29.01.2024 a day ago
Stay on Hamas’ tail. They are slowly cracking. Soon a
Dove Bramy 00:01 29.01.2024 a day ago
Israel should concentrate on Hamas for now. The IDF should not escalate the situation with Hezbollah and waste its resources.
[Anonymous] 22:07 28.01.2024 a day ago
Stay strong Israel!!❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱
