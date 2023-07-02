09:15 AM 02:15 AM EST JUL 4, 2023 JLM 82°F
BREAKING: Russians wounded, Senior Iranian General killed in IDF strike last night in Syria

Unlike many times in the past, Israel issued an official announcement and took responsibility for the destruction of the Syrian anti-aircraft missile battery without openly and explicitly admitting that it carried out the first wave of attacks.

The Nziv Report 19:30 02.07.2023

In the first hours after the attack, all the media reports in Syria claimed that there were no casualties in the Israeli attacks but only property damage, but this afternoon reports from Russian media appeared claiming that "in the Israeli bombardment tonight on the town of Alkadamus in the Tartus district, 4 Russian military experts were injured, one of them seriously.

Also, an Iranian general from the ranks of the Revolutionary Guards Col. Hassan Sohani was killed.

* Since the beginning of the year, according to Syrian sources, Israel has attacked targets in Syrian territory more than 16 times.

* The Twitter channel of the Iranian news agency "Sabrin News" reports that the general in the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Sohani, who was killed in the Israeli attack on Homs, specializes in tiny unmanned aerial vehicles.

Comments
18:38 02.07.2023 a day ago
Ending of the article was the best. What we now know about the Iranian drone program it is clear why he aas the target. I hope he was the one collaboration with the schools in England.
Phillip Avalos 16:40 02.07.2023 2 days ago
getting it done!!✡️✡️🇮🇱🇮🇱
