WATCH: JD Vance – ‘Why the US Should Care About Israel’
JD Vance, a prominent U.S. Senator from Ohio and author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” was just tapped to be the running mate for Donald Trump as he continues his reelection bid.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 2:40 PM
In a video filmed in May 2024 he begins by praising Israel for its mastery of the technological and start-up sector and its defense capabilities like the Iron Beam, a laser defense system currently being perfected by Israeli companies.
Israel, he said, carries its own weight in comparison to other European nations who merely vocalize how united and supportive they are but in reality aren’t concrete allies the way Israel is.
