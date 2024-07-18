JUL 19, 2024 JLM 73°F 08:51 AM 01:51 AM EST
WATCH: JD Vance – ‘Why the US Should Care About Israel’

JD Vance, a prominent U.S. Senator from Ohio and author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” was just tapped to be the running mate for Donald Trump as he continues his reelection bid.

In a video filmed in May 2024 he begins by praising Israel for its mastery of the technological and start-up sector and its defense capabilities like the Iron Beam, a laser defense system currently being perfected by Israeli companies.

Israel, he said, carries its own weight in comparison to other European nations who merely vocalize how united and supportive they are but in reality aren’t concrete allies the way Israel is.

Comments
[Anonymous] 10 hours ago
With God on our side, Israel and the U.S. will be safer when these two Lions are elected on Nov 5!!! 🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏🏻
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
He also understands what Israel 🇮🇱 is going through and does everything to eliminate the terrorists, with ISIS and Houthis.
Aliza Circle 10 hours ago
JD Vance served in the military and knows what happened on October 7th, what Hamas did to innocent Jewish ✡️ and Americans ✡️ 🇮🇱 alike.
steve johnson 14 hours ago
Trump and Vance 2024 both winners
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
I like him
Robert Sharp 18 hours ago
Trump/Vance ticket must and has to win for both America and Israel..!!
Susan Johnson 18 hours ago
God Bless Israel 🇮🇱
Susan Johnson 18 hours ago
God Bless Israel 🇮🇱 🇮🇱🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
🙏👑🌎
David DiNardo 18 hours ago
With Trumps and Vance hopefully we will go back to. Supporting Israel 100%. Not like the misguided current administration.
