Israel's latest complaints raise serious concerns in Lebanon

The latest Israeli complaints reported yesterday that cash smuggling to Hezbollah continues are raising real concerns among the Lebanese leadership that the country's reconstruction process will be significantly slowed down. 

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 02.02.2025

Lebanon is currently on the "gray list" of the FATF (an international force for combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering, of which Israel is a member). Next year, the organization must decide whether Lebanon will be blacklisted.

The smuggling of money into Lebanon, and certainly into the hands of a murderous terrorist organization, strengthens this possibility. 

If this happens, it means that serious international investors and donor countries will have difficulty operating in Lebanon. A country on the black list also means that it is essentially cut off from the global banking system and is therefore "leper" from a global financial perspective. 

This is why inside Lebanon, authorities are being called on to act against cash smuggling through the country's only airport.

Comments
Barry Klempel 00:53 02.02.2025 4 days ago
Sounds fair enough Anonymous. I like the snow ages 😂
Iris Longtime 00:16 02.02.2025 4 days ago
💔🙏🌎👑✡️🇮🇱🥰👪✅️
[Anonymous] 22:56 01.02.2025 4 days ago
All these Arab countries cannot control their country. Lebanon should be blacklisted. Let them fall into the snow ages and maybe a real rehab
