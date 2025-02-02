Israel's latest complaints raise serious concerns in Lebanon

Lebanon is currently on the "gray list" of the FATF (an international force for combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering, of which Israel is a member). Next year, the organization must decide whether Lebanon will be blacklisted.

The smuggling of money into Lebanon, and certainly into the hands of a murderous terrorist organization, strengthens this possibility.

If this happens, it means that serious international investors and donor countries will have difficulty operating in Lebanon. A country on the black list also means that it is essentially cut off from the global banking system and is therefore "leper" from a global financial perspective.

This is why inside Lebanon, authorities are being called on to act against cash smuggling through the country's only airport.