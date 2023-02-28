12:36 PM 05:36 AM EST MAR 1, 2023 JLM 73°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Family members eulogize Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, two Israeli brothers killed in a terrorist attack

‘Instead of accompanying children to the wedding canopy, we need to bury them,’ says Esti Yaniv, the mother of Hallel, 21, and Yagel, 19, as thousands attend Jerusalem funeral

Newsrael News Desk 10:30 28.02.2023 a day ago

Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19 were killed as they drove through the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday. Their funeral procession set out from the Har Bracha settlement where they lived, and they were laid to rest at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem in the presence of thousands of mourners.

Video source - i24News/Youtube

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Michael Sosne 03:06 7 hours ago
Revenge, revenge, revenge
Tuin Boon 08:34 28.02.2023 a day ago
Hart breaking screw for solidarity and peace. Hallel and Yagel’s names will be remembered.
0/200