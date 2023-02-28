Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19 were killed as they drove through the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday. Their funeral procession set out from the Har Bracha settlement where they lived, and they were laid to rest at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem in the presence of thousands of mourners.
Video source - i24News/Youtube
WATCH: Family members eulogize Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, two Israeli brothers killed in a terrorist attack
‘Instead of accompanying children to the wedding canopy, we need to bury them,’ says Esti Yaniv, the mother of Hallel, 21, and Yagel, 19, as thousands attend Jerusalem funeral
Newsrael News Desk 10:30 28.02.2023 a day ago
