Israeli FM accepts invitation to visit Ukraine; will re-open embassy in Kyiv

(January 19, 2023 / JNS) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine during a conversation on Thursday with his counterpart in Kyiv.

Cohen would be the most senior Israeli government official to visit Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia last February.

It remains unclear when the trip will take place.

During the call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Cohen also pledged to permanently reopen Israel’s Embassy in Kyiv within 60 days, said the report. The embassy has been open only intermittently, with staff sometimes working from Poland.

Cohen also urged Ukraine to up its efforts to confront Iran, which has been providing drones and other weapons to Moscow, and in particular to encourage European nations to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.