SEP 24, 2024 JLM 64°F 03:38 AM 08:38 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Iran-backed groups attack the US base in Al-Shaddadi

SYRIAN NEWS SOURCE: Tonight's attack on the US-led coalition was the 17th time in 2024 - full list below

Newsrael News Desk 6:00 AM

Al-Hasakah province: An explosion was heard in the area of the US base in Al-Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah countryside, after Iran-backed groups fired a missile. However, no casualties were reported.

A few hours ago, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched drones that were not stopped by the “International Coalition.”

Since October 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 138 attacks carried out by Iranian-backed militias on Coalition bases in different areas across Syria.

Here is a breakdown of those attacks:

* 36 attacks on Al-Omar oil field base.
* 17 attack on Al-Shaddadi base in Al-Hasakah countryside.
* 41 attacks on Koniko gas field base.
* 21 attacks on the Kharab Al-Jair base in Al-Rumailan.
* 17 attacks on Al-Tanf garrison.
* Two attacks on Tel Baydar base in Al-Hasakah countryside.
* Two attacks on the American base in Rubarya in Al-Malikiyah countryside.
* One attack on Qasrak base in Al-Hasakah countryside.
* One attack on Istrahat Wazir base in Al-Hasakah countryside.

NEWSRAEL: Why are there NO responses for these attacks? Is Biden-Harris tying CENTCOM's hands?

Source: The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Sandra Kennedy 13 hours ago
I believe the Obiden Harris team are part of the evil infecting the world at this time.
Richard D 19 hours ago
Krazy Kamala the hyena and her jobama do nothing to respond it leave our fighters in harms way. Shameful!
Lee Field 20 hours ago
no response seems leadership is on the same side as the enemy
Lee Field 20 hours ago
theyre putting us servicemen women in harms way not even a slap on the hand ,a total failure in leadership
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
The clock is ticking and the ships are getting ready! I believe that one has nuclear don’t fret they should be thinking things over!
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Centcom should never have been there Israel! We will deal with it soon! Go slow and they have to let you take full charge now! I Am with you and they know it.
Heather Redden 21 hours ago
Biden/Harris are part of the evil coalition of globalists… just waiting and watching… temporary power for losing their soul😔
Cindy 21 hours ago
You bet they’re tying CENTCOMS’S hands. They take their orders from the globalists, the rich rulers that want all to be slaves and them to rule. But God’s about to shake the world to end them.
Bill Theriot a day ago
Israel I hope you will understand that, that man is filled with hate as of his god the father hate and I pray destroyed as unto the soul of Lucifer the father of hate.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews