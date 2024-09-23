Iran-backed groups attack the US base in Al-Shaddadi

Al-Hasakah province: An explosion was heard in the area of the US base in Al-Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah countryside, after Iran-backed groups fired a missile. However, no casualties were reported.

A few hours ago, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched drones that were not stopped by the “International Coalition.”

Since October 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 138 attacks carried out by Iranian-backed militias on Coalition bases in different areas across Syria.

Here is a breakdown of those attacks:

* 36 attacks on Al-Omar oil field base.

* 17 attack on Al-Shaddadi base in Al-Hasakah countryside.

* 41 attacks on Koniko gas field base.

* 21 attacks on the Kharab Al-Jair base in Al-Rumailan.

* 17 attacks on Al-Tanf garrison.

* Two attacks on Tel Baydar base in Al-Hasakah countryside.

* Two attacks on the American base in Rubarya in Al-Malikiyah countryside.

* One attack on Qasrak base in Al-Hasakah countryside.

* One attack on Istrahat Wazir base in Al-Hasakah countryside.

NEWSRAEL: Why are there NO responses for these attacks? Is Biden-Harris tying CENTCOM's hands?

Source: The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights