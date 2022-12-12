03:21 PM 08:21 AM EST DEC 14, 2022 JLM 61°F
Watch: New IDF armor defense system - operational

The active defense system "Porcupine Arrow" successfully completed a series of interception tests, as part of the full development process for the HaEitan APCs and the D9 bulldozers

Walla! News 23:30 12.12.2022 2 days ago

In the series of tests, the system placed on the "Eitan" APC intercepted anti-tank threats in different and challenging scenarios, with which the system may deal with in different combat scenarios.

The "Porcupine Arrow" system, developed by "Elbit Systems", is an advanced active defense system that provides 360 degree coverage against threats from different ranges in open and built-up areas. 

"Porcupine Arrow" is a leap forward in the level of solid protection and ensure the vehicle's ability to move in threatened areas while protecting the troops.

Comments
Ann Marie 07:08 13.12.2022 a day ago
That is a wild tank. Leave it to Israel. They always invent amazing things. Go ISRAEL !!!!!!!
Alma Deleon 04:21 13.12.2022 a day ago
GOOD for Israel.
01:41 13.12.2022 a day ago
Whoa!!
Selina 22:45 12.12.2022 2 days ago
Prickly.
John Ross 21:34 12.12.2022 2 days ago
Come on already israel !! Attack your enemies shut their damn mouths already israel all talk no action!! Yallah you have my permission.. destroy your enemies already!!!!
