Watch: New IDF armor defense system - operational

In the series of tests, the system placed on the "Eitan" APC intercepted anti-tank threats in different and challenging scenarios, with which the system may deal with in different combat scenarios.

The "Porcupine Arrow" system, developed by "Elbit Systems", is an advanced active defense system that provides 360 degree coverage against threats from different ranges in open and built-up areas.

"Porcupine Arrow" is a leap forward in the level of solid protection and ensure the vehicle's ability to move in threatened areas while protecting the troops.