Hundreds pray outside Shechem, terror hotspot

INN reports - Selichot and morning prayer groups were held outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, as well as the nearby Arab village of Huwara.



IDF forces were dispatched to the area to prevent clashes between Israelis and Palestinian Authority residents.

A protest committee formed by Samaria residents issued a statement Tuesday morning, vowing to escalate the ongoing protests “until security is restored. So long as residents have no security, our enemies won’t have their routine.”



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Yehuda Yapin