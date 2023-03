Over the weekend, a top Iranian general declared that the Iranian regime is still looking to assassinate former President Trump and other Trump administration officials for ordering the elimination of Iranian terror master Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

He made the remarks while unveiling a new cruise missile which he claimed can reach Israel. Meanwhile, is Russia set to bolster Iran’s military even more as part of a growing alliance between the two nations?

Source: The Watchman - YouTube