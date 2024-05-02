MAY 3, 2024 JLM 73°F 02:33 PM 07:33 AM EST
Iran-allied Houthis escalate with several attacks in one day

Iran international reports that after some time that the Houthi attacks had stopped after a supposed Biden "agreement" with Iran, they have started up again with a BANG!

The Global Security Situation group 02.05.2024

Iran-backed Houthis said they launched three separate attacks in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean Monday, including on two US warships, in what seems to be a clear uptick in the group’s operations.

The Yemen militants have targeted dozens of vessels since November in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The attacks had subsided for a few weeks following US and UK strikes against Houthi interests inside Yemen. But the calm ended last week with an attack against a British oil tanker.

And on Monday, there were yet more attacks: on two commercial vessels and two US warships, as confirmed by the US military.

“At 7:49 a.m., US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed one Houthi launched airborne unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a flight path towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damages reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels,” CENTCOM posted on X.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces… continue to carry out their military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of dear Yemen,” Sarea said. “These operations will not stop until the lifting of the siege and cessation of aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.”

With their Iranian drones and missiles, the Houthis have managed to disrupt maritime trade, forcing shipping giants to take much longer and much costlier routes around the southern tip of Africa.

Comments
Gabriel Pinto 06:21 02.05.2024 a day ago
What to comment it's crystal clear wipe out Iran the Persian nation n all attacks will come to grinding halt simple as that
[Anonymous] 00:02 02.05.2024 a day ago
Biden takes all this.. it is his war. He has created two wars. He feels power in it all. Watching the suffering of people breaks hearts of many.
Gerald Adams 23:57 01.05.2024 a day ago
They won't stop-need of elimination
[Anonymous] 23:57 01.05.2024 a day ago
IF Biden had some sort of agreement with them, they didn’t want to continue it. Maybe didn’t get what they were promised. Like we don’t.
