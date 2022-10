Former American ambassador to Israel David Friedman criticized the finalized maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, warning that Israeli interests are protected solely by promises issued by the Biden administration.

“All Israel is getting is a ‘guarantee’ from the US. What does that say, what is the nature of America’s commitment, and why is that good for Israel or America. Remember, Bush’s letter to Sharon was ripped up by HRC and the Budapest Memorandum was worthless.”

Source: INN