Israel ranked #18 in Global Firepower ranking, U.S. leads the rating

i24News reports that Israel was ranked 18 of 145 countries in the latest Global Firepower review, placing one position below Iran.

The Jewish state holds a PowerIndex score of 0.2757, with a score of 0.0000 considered “perfect.” The ranking analyzes over 60 individual factors with categories ranging from quantity of military units to logistical capabilities.



According to the ranking, the U.S. holds the first place, followed by Russia and China. India and Britain are also among the top five countries with the strongest military.

Turkey and Egypt surpassed Israel ranking 11th and 14th respectively. Ukraine, which has received significant arms supplies and financial aid from its allies since the start of the Russian invasion, has increased its GFP index score placing 15th.



Iran secured the 17th position, having nearly 13 times more available manpower than Israel and three times more active personnel. Israel, however, surpassed Iran in the defense budget ($24.3 billion compared to $5.5 billion) and airpower (601 aircraft against 541).

The Jewish state also showed better results than many nations in the region like Saudi Arabia (22th), the UAE (56th) Morocco (61th), Jordan (81th) and Lebanon (111th). Israel also surpassed some major Western powers like Germany (26th), Canada (27th) and Norway (35th), according to the ranking.



Source - i24News/X - Image - Flash90