BREAKING Syria: IDF drone kills two on motorcycle near the Golan Heights

Syrian opposition media: Two motorcyclists were killed in an Israeli drone attack in the town of Beit Jan close to the Golan border with Israel.

An explosion inside the town of Beit Jan caused by an Israeli drone targeting Ali Okasha Abu Jarrah and Zaher Al-Saadi Abu Alaa on a motorcycle, killing them instantly.

In the picture attached is the scene of the assassination. You can see that there was not much left of the motorcycle or those killed.

The reports say the two men both belonged to the Islamic Jihad.