ICYMI: BREAKING: Iranian militia drone attacked US base in Syria

The pro-Iranian militias attacked the Harb al-Jir base of the American forces in northeastern Syria with a drone.

The Global Security Situation group 09.09.2024

Sources report that the suicide attack drone that hit the American base at Kharb al-Jir airport in northeastern Syria was launched by Iranian-backed forces over the border in Iraq.

The American troops were able to shoot down at least two drones.

Comments
Aliza Circle 16 hours ago
I hope that the United States would attack Iran. Once again if kamala will be the president, not only Jewish people would suffer, but the United States.
Cindy 11:51 09.09.2024 a day ago
Heavenly Father, protect our soldiers in Jesus name. Amen & Amen.
[Anonymous] 05:24 09.09.2024 a day ago
All roads lead to Iran. They know it, I know it, you know it. What to do, what to do?
James Montana 04:38 09.09.2024 a day ago
Why doesn’t Kamala , and Walz do anything about this situation ? Because they don’t care about the Christians and Jews in America. That’s why !
[Anonymous] 04:25 09.09.2024 a day ago
The Third Temple and the Kingdom of Yisrael (Davidic Dynasty) are eternal and they support each other in all the ways, Sanhedrin will also be in the Third Temple on Mount Moriah in Jerusalem Very Soon
[Anonymous] 04:24 09.09.2024 a day ago
Never trust terrorists whose only purpose is to destroy Yisrael and USA and kill all Jews in the world and establish one huge global Jihad Qaliphate with Jerusalem as their capital and Sharia law all
