ICYMI: BREAKING: Iranian militia drone attacked US base in Syria
The pro-Iranian militias attacked the Harb al-Jir base of the American forces in northeastern Syria with a drone.
The Global Security Situation group 09.09.2024
Sources report that the suicide attack drone that hit the American base at Kharb al-Jir airport in northeastern Syria was launched by Iranian-backed forces over the border in Iraq.
The American troops were able to shoot down at least two drones.
Did you find this article interesting?