U.S. rivals China, Russia and Iran will conduct joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman this week off the southern coast of Iran, China’s Defense Ministry announced.

Other unnamed countries will participate in the “Security Bond-2023” military exercises, the People’s Republic of China said Tuesday. Iran, Pakistan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates each have coastline that touches the gulf, which lies at the mouth of the strategic Persian Gulf.

Source: Fox News - Telegram