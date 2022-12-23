Israel Donates Generators to Blacked-out Southeast Ukraine

TPS reports that the Israeli embassy in Kyiv transferred 17 large electricity generators to Ukraine’s southeastern region of Kherson, the embassy announced on Tuesday.

Russian missile and drone strikes have decimated Ukraine’s electrical grid, leaving entire regions with little to no electricity while temperatures in most of the country are below freezing.

The generators, worth a combined $1 million were provided by Mashav, Israel’s national aid agency, and will be used to power hospitals and infrastructure.



Image - Israeli Embassy Ukraine