WATCH: Summary of IDF special Op in Nablus 

In an operation to counter terrorism in the city of Nablus, soldiers of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Special Forces arrested six wanted persons; the forces arrested 11 more wanted persons tonight throughout Judea and Samaria

IDF Spokesperson 16:30 27.06.2023 2 days ago

Soldiers of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Security Forces operated tonight in the city of Nablus and arrested six wanted persons. During the operation, suspects threw stones, threw explosives and shot at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and shooting.

In addition, the forces arrested 11 wanted persons in the villages of Hizma, Al Mu'air, Hussan, Beit Fajr, Dora Vita. During the activities, a gun, two cartridges and packages of ammunition bullets were located and confiscated. Also, suspects threw stones and blocked an axis, the fighters responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

The wanted persons who were arrested were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our forces.

Comments
Robert Katz 15:41 27.06.2023 a day ago
Unless there’s a terrorist death toll this is just shuffling seats on the Titanic..
Charles Vire 13:34 27.06.2023 2 days ago
Outstanding Wish I was with you Brothers and Sisters Yallah 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
