WATCH: Summary of IDF special Op in Nablus 

Soldiers of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Security Forces operated tonight in the city of Nablus and arrested six wanted persons. During the operation, suspects threw stones, threw explosives and shot at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and shooting.

In addition, the forces arrested 11 wanted persons in the villages of Hizma, Al Mu'air, Hussan, Beit Fajr, Dora Vita. During the activities, a gun, two cartridges and packages of ammunition bullets were located and confiscated. Also, suspects threw stones and blocked an axis, the fighters responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

The wanted persons who were arrested were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our forces.