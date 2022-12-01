College football gets its first Orthodox Jewish player

Philadelphia native Sam Salz joined the team as a running back mid-season, and has since been training with the squad.

Salz said that as a Sabbath-observant Jew, he is forced to sit out nearly half of all the team’s games.

The Texas A&M sophomore says that “from the coaches to my teammates, everyone involved here has been extremely friendly & respectful.”

Along with his kippah, Salz sports a number 39 jersey highlights his religious identity, noting that it correlates to the 39 types of labor forbidden during the Sabbath under traditional Jewish law.