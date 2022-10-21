Russia has reduced its military coordination with Israel in Syria

According to Western sources, the total strength of the Russian forces that withdrew from Syria ranges from 1,200 to 1,600 soldiers, while another senior official claims that the number is much higher.

The "New York Times" reported that Russia recently reduced its military role in Syria, including coordination with the Israeli side, at the same time as withdrawing a large number of its forces from Syrian territory due to its increasing losses in Ukraine, which may change the rules of engagement with Israel in Syria.