Russia has reduced its military coordination with Israel in Syria

The American newspaper quoted Western officials and an Israeli military official (who requested anonymity) that Moscow recently transferred part of its forces and a Russian air defense system (S-300) from Syria, "which led to the removal of one of the main restrictions on the Israeli military in Syria."

The Nziv Report 04:00 21.10.2022 a day ago

According to Western sources, the total strength of the Russian forces that withdrew from Syria ranges from 1,200 to 1,600 soldiers, while another senior official claims that the number is much higher.

The "New York Times" reported that Russia recently reduced its military role in Syria, including coordination with the Israeli side, at the same time as withdrawing a large number of its forces from Syrian territory due to its increasing losses in Ukraine, which may change the rules of engagement with Israel in Syria.

Comments
Tuin Boon 12:37 13 hours ago
Scent of war Now it’s time to “liberate” Iran
Albino Alvarez 02:07 a day ago
Ukraine always been in the wrong size in UN plus they are Marxist let's them fixed it
John Ross 01:05 21.10.2022 a day ago
Israel should not be giving any weapons and barely any age to the Ukraine Ukraine that supply concentration camp guards sided with nazis and always vote against Israel at the UN screw the Ukraine
