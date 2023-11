Amidst the devastating shadows of the October 7th tragedy, there emerge glimmers of hope in the shape of heroic tales of rescue and compassion.

We invite you to watch this heartening narrative, which we are unveiling without distressing visuals.

We encourage you to share it, as it embodies the idea that this is not a conflict defined by the division between Jews and Arabs; it’s a battle between light and darkness, with individuals from both communities standing on the side of goodness.