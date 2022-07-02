Iranians hacked Israeli tourist sites - 300,000 customers impacted

The secret war against Iran has also reached Israeli tourism . Several vacation booking sites in hotels owned by Gol Tours were hacked by a group of Iranian hackers - and the personal details of hundreds of thousands of Israelis were leaked. Phone numbers, addresses, and sensitive medical information of customers were published online.



About two weeks ago, a group of Iranian hackers broke into a number of tourist sites owned by the Gol Tours company, which operates more than 20 sites of B & Bs and hotels through which many Israelis make vacation reservations. Among the sites that were allegedly hacked: "Hotels for You", "Gol" and "Mlonot."



As reported by N12



