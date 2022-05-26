IDF Spokesman's Response to irresponsible media reports

Since the incident, the IDF has been investigating the circumstances of the reporter's death in depth and thoroughly. The interim investigation that was published revealed that it was not possible to determine the source of the shooting that hit and killed the reporter. The claim that the shooting is intentional is devoid of any basis.

As part of an arrest operation launched by the IDF as part of the confrontation with terrorism, widespread and uncontrollable fire was fired at the IDF force, along with accurate firing and the dropping of explosives that hit military vehicles and close to the fighters. Towards the end of the operation, a Palestinian journalist who was inside the fighting area during the exchange of fire was injured.

Getting the bullet for a professional ballistic examination may decide between the options. At the moment, the Palestinians have not responded to our request to conduct a joint investigation or to pass on to us the findings of their investigation, including the bullet.

The IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, is instructed to continue to act, to investigate the incident, using all the tools at our disposal and with a commitment to transparency and revealing the truth.

We express our grief over Sheerin's death, see great importance in the freedom of the press and work to preserve it.

The IDF will continue to act to thwart terrorism wherever necessary and to fulfill its missions, while making an effort to avoid harming the uninvolved.