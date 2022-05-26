26 May, 2022 14:32
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Palestinian Terror
IDF Spokesman's Response to irresponsible media reports
IDF Spokesperson 05:00 25.05.2022 a day ago

Since the incident, the IDF has been investigating the circumstances of the reporter's death in depth and thoroughly. The interim investigation that was published revealed that it was not possible to determine the source of the shooting that hit and killed the reporter. The claim that the shooting is intentional is devoid of any basis.

As part of an arrest operation launched by the IDF as part of the confrontation with terrorism, widespread and uncontrollable fire was fired at the IDF force, along with accurate firing and the dropping of explosives that hit military vehicles and close to the fighters. Towards the end of the operation, a Palestinian journalist who was inside the fighting area during the exchange of fire was injured.

Getting the bullet for a professional ballistic examination may decide between the options. At the moment, the Palestinians have not responded to our request to conduct a joint investigation or to pass on to us the findings of their investigation, including the bullet.

The IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, is instructed to continue to act, to investigate the incident, using all the tools at our disposal and with a commitment to transparency and revealing the truth.

We express our grief over Sheerin's death, see great importance in the freedom of the press and work to preserve it.
The IDF will continue to act to thwart terrorism wherever necessary and to fulfill its missions, while making an effort to avoid harming the uninvolved.

# IDF Military Operation # Palestinian Lies # Palestinian Terror
Kara Johnston 07:23 25.05.2022 a day ago
ISRAEL HAS THE TRUE GOD OF HEAVEN, NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST THEM WILL HURT THEM. JERUSALEM WILL BE FILLED WITH PEACE AND NO EVIL WILL BE PRESENT. HALLELUJAH TO THE GREAT GREAT KING!!
Soniya Christova 06:21 25.05.2022 a day ago
Islamic terrorists are murderers,liars& false slanderers falsely accused Israel for their evil crimes against Israel.And international media spreading false propganda of AlJezira are corrupted&guilty
0 /200
Website By